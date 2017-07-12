MIRPURKHAS - Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Haji Noor Illani Mughal, Azizur Rehman, Islahuddin and others have strongly condemned increase in loadshedding timings

in Mirpurkhas division.

In a joint press statement issued here on Tuesday, they said loadshedding was affecting the water supply as well as the business activities.

Lamenting that Hesco officials were not interested in reducing the duration of loadshedding, they demanded the higher authorities ensure that duration of power outages came down to four hours.

SSC Part-II (class-X)

results today

Controller Examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas Anwer Aleem Khanzada has said that results of annual examinations of SSC Part-II (class-X) will be announced today (July 12).

He further said that a ceremony would be held at Al-Rehmat Banquet Hall Mirpurkhas at 12 pm at which the results would be announced.