KHAIRPUR - Another tanker, carrying 40,000 liters of furnace oil, turned turtle near here on Tuesday.

As per details, the tanker, carrying the inflammable cargo to Kot Addu Power Plant from Karachi turned turtle near Baberloi on National Highway because its driver was asleep.

Motorway Police and Baberloi Police reached the spot after receiving information and closed the road for all kinds of traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

Personnel of the fire department also arrived at the scene swiftly.