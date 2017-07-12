KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party and PPP (Workers) demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif immediately resign from his office after submission of JIT report in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference at MQM-Pakistan Headquarters along with party leadership, MQM Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar also demanded that the prime minister resign from his office on moral grounds.

He said that the case proceedings in the court were a separate matter but the PML-N’s leadership should decide to resign Nawaz Sharif from premiership.

He said that there is a dire need to avoid this political turmoil otherwise it could turn into severe political turmoil and could lead towards conflict between state institutions.

“Country is not capable to deal with such political turmoil for now and therefore it should be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

He said that a law calling for across the board action against corrupt elements be introduced in order to rid country from this menace.

“If an effective law to counter corruption will not be introduced then after five years we will be once again discussing similar stories of another prime minister,” he said.

The MQM P chief said that it could have been better that the prime minister had asked NAB to probe this issue and presented him and his family before NAB for probing this issue.

He said that MQM was the only party whose ministers were posted on key positions but were never found guilty of corrupt practices.

“He further said that they had concrete evidences of wrongdoings in PS-114 by-poll and would submit a compiled report of it in the court of law.

“Polling stations that we had expressed concern about had shown unexpected polling of 12100 votes and results of some polling stations were stopped to announce victory with higher margin later.”

“Identification of thumb prints would prove veracity of our claim in these polling stations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Faisal Subzwari rejected PSP proposal of joining hands and claim that the MQM-P mandate belongs to Altaf Hussain and said that they had taken over 30,000 votes in two constituencies in last by polls and remained runner up party and would prove their mandate in next general elections by winning over 40 seats from the metropolis.

Moreover, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said that in the interest of the nation, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign from his office.

He asked the prime minister to defend himself after separating him from the power seat so that the democracy could not be endangered.

“After the JIT report the prime minister had lost his moral and legal grounds to remain as the premier of the country and should immediately resign from his post,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal said that they came to Pakistan and took a stand against MQM founder Altaf Hussain despite criticism from their former colleagues but time proved after 22 August anti-Pakistan slogans that they were going in right direction and MQM-Pakistan also had to disassociate itself from Hussain.

He further asked MQM Pakistan to join hands with PSP and said that they had already said that the mandate of MQM-P belongs to Altaf Hussain and it was once again proved in PS-114 by-poll where despite massive corruption and inefficiency, PPP was able to win the election.

“Fear of Altaf Hussain has been eliminated and PSP is able to spread its message countrywide,” he said adding that Farooq Sattar should leave MQM as it belongs to Altaf Hussain and should join hands with them for the betterment of the people of the city and country.

PPP Workers leadership Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi said that the JIT had presented the wrongdoings of Sharif family in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif’s criticism on state institutions had not yielded any fruit for him. “After the JIT report, the Nawaz Sharif government is exposed and it seems that Sharif are moving towards political suicide and trying to create uncertain situation and panic in the country,” they said.

The PPP Workers leadership said that Nawaz Sharif should be ashamed of his wrongdoings and resign from his post otherwise he would be the first prime minister to be arrested from the prime minister house.

They further demanded that the state institutions ensure that after accountability of Punjab’s ‘godfather’, the Sindh’s ‘godfather’ should also not escape from this accountability net. “In the manner, how Sindh is being looted in last nine years, history could not recall such acts,” they said adding that once again a home minister having criminal record and action against whom is recommended by Rangers is being appointed in Sindh.

They further said that corruption is on the rise in Sindh and NAB is being thrown out from the province in order to enhance their corrupt practices.