KARACHI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pervez Chandio is likely to assume the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons following the suspension of DIG Prisons Ashraf Nizamani over jailbreak in Karachi.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had given the suspension orders of Nizamani when two under-trial prisoners escaped from Central Jail, Karachi in a briefing held at the CM House on July 3.

Two militants of banned sectarian outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) Sheikh Mumtaz alias Firon and Ahmed Khan, involved in the killings of law enforcers, members of rival sects and political workers had escaped from the Central Jail last month.

CTD has failed to trace their whereabouts up till now.

Earlier, superintendent and deputy superintendent of jail were suspended while 12 other jail officials and personnel were arrested over the jailbreak on the orders of Sindh Minister for Law and Prisons Ziaul Hassan Lanjar while a case was registered against them at New Town police station.

New Town police station SHO was also suspended on CM orders, as CTD, in its initial report, had suggested that the SHO did not register the FIR on the issue correctly.

Sources privy to the matter say that apart from the jail officials and personnel’s suspensions and arrests, the provincial government is likely to remove non-cadre officer IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan, who has been serving as IG Prisons since 2013, but the decision is yet to be taken as the home department is making a summary to introduce amendments to the Rules of Business to appoint IG Prisons.

The summary will be moved to the Sindh CM for approval.