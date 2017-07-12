KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Labour, Human Resource Development, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always talked about the rights of less privileged segments of society in order to ameliorate their living standards.

This he stated while addressing Eid Millan Party and the inaugural ceremony of People’s Unity Union Office at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The minister recalled that when PPP’s government was formed in Sindh in 2008, minimum wages in SBCA were Rs4500, which, the provincial government, with the passage of time, increased to Rs15,000 as per its policy and law.

The minister said that SBCA workers’ grievances would be resolved on a priority basis; their rights would be protected through legal means.

The minister further said,” Our leaders from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and others were also committed to protect the rights of workers and facilitated them. “No injustice would be done to anybody, especially to the workers. In this regard negligent officials would not be spared at any cost,” he resolved.

Nasir said that daily wagers would be regularised as was the case in other organisations.

On the occasion, labour leader and head of People’s Labour Bureau Habibuddin Junaidi said that PPP was workers and labourers’ friendly party. “If we are united, no one can break us,” he said, and added, “SBCA union, through discipline and unity, would get its due role in SBCA.”

He further said that Karachi was the industrial hub of the country. “Karachi was a PPP stronghold in 70s, but time and again political mafias emerged,” he said, and added, “But now the city would again be the city of peace and PPP would get its glory back.”

Farid Ansari, Sohail Abidi, Sardar Ahmed Khan, SBCA People’s Unity Chairman Hussain Ibrahim Kaka and others also spoke on the occasion.