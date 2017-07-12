SHIKARPUR - People of Pakistan had been facing great hardships for quite some time due to rapid increase in population; therefore, it was urgent that steps were taken to put brakes on it, said speakers at a rally here on Tuesday.

The rally was taken out under the auspices of Population Department, RBUT Hospital’s RHSA Centre Shikarpur to mark the World Population Day.

The rally, after passing through various routes, finally culminated at Lakhi Gate Clock Tower.

The rally was led by Zahid Hussain Katpar, District Population Welfare Officer and Dr Kazi Khursheed Ahmed, District Health Officer (DHO), Ashique Dayo, representative of RHSA, and others.

Speakers, on the occasion, urged people to play their role in controlling country’s population so that hardships being faced by people of Pakistan could be lessened.

In this regard, the population department has set up three RHSA and MSU centers and 40 welfare centers across Shikarpur to provide health facilities to people at their doorstep.

Nabi Bux Bhutto, Dr Zubair Soomro, Imad Ali Shaikh, Muhammad Raheem Khoso, Nisar Ahmed Pathan, Madam Humeera Soomro and others also delivered speeches on the occasion.

The Population Department organised similar rallies in Jacobabad as well in connection with the World Population Day.

Umar Tufail new SSP Shikarpur

Umar Tufail has been posted as SSP Shikarpur, while SSP Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui has been transferred and directed to report to the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department (SGA&CD), Karachi until further orders.

It is worth mentioning here that SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui has been transferred from Shikarpur due to his poor performance.

It should also be mentioned here that Umar Tufail has served as SSP Shikarpur in the past as well. And now he has been reposted.