KHAIRPUR - Four shopkeepers were recovered from a private torture cell of anti-encroachment department on Sunday.

Following the directives of SSP Sukkur Amjad Ali Shaikh, C-section raided near DC office Sukkur on private torture cell of ant-encroachment department and recovered four shopkeepers including Anwer Ali, Javed Ali, Sameeullah and Abdul Jabbar. The police also arrested three anti-encroachment employees wearing police dress including Liaqat Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Ahmed Ali and Ali Ahmed while SHO of anti-encroachment managed to flee from the spot. Police did not disclosed name of arrested cops. According to SHO C section police, the anti-encroachment staff used to arrest innocent people including labourers, shopkeepers and shifting them to that torture cell on their refusal for giving monthly later they were being released after taking bribe.