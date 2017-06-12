SHIKARPUR - Police claimed to have arrested nine hardcore criminals during police raid and recovered weapons from their possession.

This was said by SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Shafique Siddique during a press conference held at his office, on Sunday at 5PM.

Police also arrested a killer identified as Abdul Khalique, son of Saindad Ghanghro, who was involved in murdering Suhnal Junjo, who was murdered a few days ago in the limits of Madeji Police Station.

SSP further said that, following on the spy information, police have arrested nine other criminal identified as Abdul Razzaq Jatoi, Kajlo Jatoi, Ali Khan Jatoi, Nadir Brohi, Shahzado Brohi, Ranjhan Pahore, Nooro Shar, Lakhmir Jaffari and Abdul Khaliq Ghanghro and seized weapons from their possession.

Also, all of the arrested accused wanted to police in several heinous crimes and according to him it is big achievement of Shikarpur police.

Ali Baig Bijarani, Nasim Bhukhari, Eijaz Ahmed, Ayub Dogar and other police officers were also present in press conference.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man identified as Fatah Ali, 43, was electrocuted when he was repairing on an electric pool behind District and Sessions Judge Bungalow of Jacobabad, in the limits of Civil Line Police Station.

DOZEN VILLAGERS INJURED

A dozen of villagers injured in separate firing incidents in district Shikarpur, on Sunday.

According to police, eight villagers including Allah Bux, Nazeer, Pathan, Kamal, Muharram, Shabir, Rafique and Sharif sustained severe wounds in a clash erupted between two groups of Mahar tribesmen at village Ghanghai Mahar over land dispute in the limits of Chak Police Station.

Police brought to the injured to Chak Rural Health Centre for medical treatment. The condition of the injured villagers said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, another dispute between two groups of Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi families started outside village Jhando Badani Jatoi. Resultantly, four people of both the sides including Shabir, Menahal, Muhabat and Saifal sustained bullet wounds in firing over the land dispute in the limits of Faizo Police Station.

Area police rushed on the spot and controlled over the situation and injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Khanpur.

It should be mentioned here that 15 innocent villagers were lost their lives during three years in a deadly dispute between Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi tribesmen.

FIRs were not registered and no arrest was made till the filing of the story.