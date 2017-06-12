KARACHI - Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Balochistan and President Women Wing Fehmida Jamali has said the people of Gwadar are in urgent need of water as it is their constitutional right but the government is failing to provide it.

She said that it would be vital to ensure basic rights for people of Gwadar prior transforming it into a Pakistani Dubai, New York or Shanghai.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Fehmida Jamali said that though it is hard to imagine going without clean drinking water for 15 to 20 days consecutively, but for the citizens of Gwadar, it is a fact of life. Residents of this coastal city get clean drinking water for just one hour, every two to three weeks. For poor people this means rationing potable water to make it last from one distribution to the next, while for others, those who can afford it, it means forking out six to ten thousand rupees for a water tanker, she added.

“Fehmida said if you come to Gwadar, bring clean drinking water with you.”

She said the powers that be in Islamabad seem to think that the multibillion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will somehow transform Balochistan and free it from the dual scourges of poverty and insurgency that have plagued the province for years.

Politicians and the military establishment initiate ambitious projects with great fanfare, claiming that they will turn Pakistan into the next Asian tiger. If they are to be believed, these $46 billion initiatives have the potential to change the life of every single Pakistani, and the citizens of Balochistan stand to gain the most. Any expression of doubt as to the feasibility of these claims is met with accusations of conspiracy. One notable “wonder project” is Gwadar International Airport. Started in 2002, it is yet to be completed. For the residents of Gwadar the project has yielded nothing but empty promises for over a decade. Is it any wonder that people are skeptical?

Over the years, many people have sought to draw attention to the gravity of the water supply issue in Gwadar. The problem is not new.

Why does this untenable situation persist year after year? It’s not too difficult to comprehend. It can be stated in a single sentence: Over 200,000 people in this port city are in desperate need of access to clean drinking water. And yet for some reason, a solution to this very basic problem has not been forthcoming.

Fehmida said Pearl Continent Hotel in Gwadar has somehow managed to have a desalination plant working successfully for years and is selling 100,000 gallons of drinking water a day to the public health engineering department so that they can supply the people of Gwadar with drinking water.

If we take a look on the government planning, the Ankra Dam, the one dam serving Gwadar and its population of 200,000, dried up and silted years ago. Constructed in 1992 on 17,000 acres, the area it draws from has since shrunk to less than 8,000 acres. Since neither provincial nor federal governments have bothered to construct another dam in the more than two decades since the Ankra Dam began to fail, precious and desperately needed rainwater is left to flow into the sea and goes to waste. Though the government of the day announced plans for the construction of multiple small dams in the Makran region, actual work on those projects never really got off the ground. The infrastructure in Gwadar is quite primitive, closer to the 19th century in places than the 21st.

Electricity is supplied by Iran, people go to Karachi for treatment of even minor diseases, and there are not enough schools and colleges to educate the youth of the region. This begs the question: What exactly is being built in Gwadar? If economic zones, then surely they need electricity for that? And yet the local people don’t even have potable water; she questioned.