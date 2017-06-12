KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday formally inaugurated 3.2 kilometers University Road, from Hassan Square to Nipa constructed under Rs10billion Karachi Package.

The University Road from Hassan Square to Nipa has been constructed for Rs884.230 million. It is a 3.2-meter road. The formation width, including main Carriageway is 13.8-meter (both sides) wide while its service road is 9.5 meter to 14.5 meter (both- right and left sides), its slip road is 10.5 to 4.11 meter with 4-meter central median. The road has 1.2-meter storm water drain on its left side while the storm water drain constructed on the right side is 1.85-meter wide.

The length of the road which includes main 2.2 km carriageway (both sides), 2.2 km service road (both sides) and 1.0 km slip road, both the sides. It may be noted that before construction of main road, water lines of 630 mm, 375 mm, 160 mm and 110 mm were also replaced at a cost of Rs102 million. Similarly, sewerage lines of 18 inch, 15-inch and 12 inch RCC pipes were also replaced at a cost of Rs10.5 million.

The expenditures incurred under utility services, including K-Electric and other cables come to Rs81.46 million.

The work on the section of the university road was started on December 22, 2017 and has been completed on June 11, 2017. The chief minister was briefed about the technical and financial aspects by PD Niaz Soomro while Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro also briefed the quality, pace and importance of the project.

The chief minister said that by the end of June most of the roads would be completed and inaugurated formally. The construction of news schemes under Rs12 billion Karachi Package would start from July 2017.