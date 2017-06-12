KARACHI - A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station against the person who attempted a fatal assault at Jamal Ahmed – a member of Sindh Assembly belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) near his North Nazimabad residence here.

The FIR was registered on behalf of Ahmed’s guard Bakht Ali and includes charges of attempted murder on the MPA.

An unknown man astride a motorcycle shot at Ahmed in his locale as the latter was about to leave for a tour of Shadman Town – his area, but the murder attempt was futile. The MQM-P leader’s guard reacted right away, resulting in an exchange of gunshots, but the attacker managed to flee.

Subsequently, security officials reached the scene to collect forensic evidence, especially as the assailant had left behind his bike.

The security officers, however, have not issued any comments explaining what had transpired, expect that they “are verifying whether the attacker was specifically targeting the MPA or not.

MQM-P Rabita Committee member Kanwar Naveed Jameel in a press conference condemned the murder attempt and asked for action to be taken against the assailant.