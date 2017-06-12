NAWABSHAH - Some 900 illegal power connections were removed by a team of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) in a raid conducted at the village Khair Shah of Shaheed Benazirabad district on Sunday.

Superintending Engineer HESCO Malik Imtiaz ul Huq told media at village Khair Shah that he came to this village for a normal check and noticed that only few electric meters have been installed through which entire village was being supplied electricity bypassing the electric cable.

Former Sindh minister Syed Shaukat Shah and present PPP MPA Syed Fasih Shah belong to the village.

Malik Imtiaz informed that the village was being supplied electricity from two sub-divisions which was an illegal act. He said the HESCO team seized the transformer and wires while cases under power theft were being registered. According to him every bungalow and houses in the village had score of air-conditioners which were being operated with stolen electricity at the behest of influential village chiefs. He said that despite threats and intimidations, HESCO men will continue its anti-power theft operation.