KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja chaired a special meeting on Sunday to review implementation of Ramazan contingency plan prepared for the metropolis.

Taking strong exception to reported instances of traffic jam and consequent inconvenience caused to the Karachiites during the holy month of Ramazan, he directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the plan developed for smooth traffic flow.

The police chief seeking details of the disrupted flow on Shahrah-e-Faisal, a major artery of the city along with its other major thoroughfares said the fast approaching Eid festival demanded increased presence of traffic cops and wardens.

Addressing the meeting attended by DIG - Traffic, Karachi, Zonal SSPs Traffic, AIG - Operations, Sindh and AG - Adm (Central Police Office), he said guidelines for traffic management are already in place and there was need for their efficient compliance.

“Today’s meeting is all the more important as Eid shopping spree gains momentum from Ramzan 15 and we have to ensure that traffic pressure, during specific hours, is adequately handled,” said IGP-Sindh.

He said the comprehensive traffic plan developed for the month can always be improved in view of any emerging situation, with due stock of patrolling vehicles as well as personnel assigned for the job.

AD Khowaja said alternate routes can be developed around most frequented shopping malls and commercial centers.

“Any such measure must also be properly communicated to the road users and commuters so as to avert unwarranted chaos,” he said.

DIG - Traffic briefing the provincial police chief said ongoing work on series of development schemes in the metropolis was among the factors registered to disrupt smooth traffic flow, particularly during rush hours.

It was decided that Sindh Chief Minister will be requested to order suspension of the work for a few hours, particularly those on major thoroughfares, so as to avert congestion during peak traffic flow time.

The IGP said alternative routes can also be developed to reduce traffic pressure on specific roads and reiterated that these arrangements must under all condition properly communicated to the road users.

He reiterated that all decision adopted by the department must be efficiently and promptly implemented as any delay do lead to inconvenience to all sections of the society.

AD Khowaja also ordered proper video recording of the violators of traffic rules and adequate display of the same so that people in general understand the actual reason behind their plight on road.