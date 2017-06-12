KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that not a penny was allocated for poor children of Thar in the Sindh budget.

He said this while visiting Malir area market to inspect and review the development works carried out there including road carpeting, installation of water and sewerage lines and other works.

“Where is Rs90 billion for Larkana, Karachi provides Rs150billion out of the total Rs185billion target in the budget but it gets no allocation. Citizens of Karachi cannot be made fool by the figure work. We have approached the Supreme Court for rights of Karachi and expect that the court would do justice,” the mayor held.

DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, chairman works committee Hassan Mehmood, chairman UC5 Ghulam Moeen and others accompanied him on this occasion.

The mayor said these roads were not constructed since last 20 years despite of having limited resources we were making all efforts to solve the small problems of the citizens. Giving briefing to Mayor Karachi director general works said carpeting of 12 streets of Malir G Area being done with a cost of Rs40million including the laying of 2200 running feet sewerage line and changing of water lines. These streets have been made wide now from 18 to 20 feet by removing the encroachments to provide convenience to citizens.

Mayor Karachi directed to complete all these works with good quality on immediate basis.

Also, expressing concern on rising street crimes in the city, Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the chief minister to take notice of increase in street crimes in the port city.

In a statement, he also demanded immediate increase in police patrol in the busiest commercial centres of the city. He said hundreds of citizens were being robbed daily on city roads, streets and near shopping centres and no one is here to stop this.

He asked the Inspector General Police Sindh to take necessary steps and deploy more police patrol in busy commercial hubs in Karachi.

He said the citizens of Karachi were already having hard time due to unavailability of water electricity and worst infrastructure and now they were being robbed of their hard earn money.

He said the people of Karachi were being neglected and now they have not security either. Mayor Karachi also appealed to citizens to avoid going out late night and keep an eye on the suspicious person and inform the law enforcement agencies if they found any suspicious activity.