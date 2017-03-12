KARACHI - As many as 20 suspects were apprehended in ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the city on Saturday.

Two suspects, Abid Khan and Javed Akhtar, were arrested by New Karachi police along with weapons. The cases against them were registered and further investigation was under way. Police officials said the suspects were associated with a political party and involved in street crimes.

Two more suspected criminals were arrested during a raid conducted by Soldier Bazaar police. Police officials said the arrested suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes.

A suspected street criminal, Adnan Niazi, was arrested during snap checking by Mauripur police. A TT pistol was also recovered from his possession.

Three more suspected street criminals were arrested during a raid conducted by Pirabad police. The suspects were identified as Rashid, Iqbal and Abdul Baki. Weapons were also recovered from their possession.

In a related development, 12 more suspects, including illegal immigrants, were arrested during separate raids in various parts of the city, including Kalri, Baldia and Orangi.