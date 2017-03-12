KARACHI - Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed, chief of the Aam Log Ittehad Party (ALI), has said that a special cell has been set up in line with the decision of an All Parties Conference (APC) at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to monitor the census process.

The cell consists of representatives of Pasban-e-Pakistan, Aam Log Ittehad, Khaksar Tehreek and Mazdoor Kissan Party.

Leaders of different political parties, area notables and social workers will also be included in the census monitoring cell. The teams of this cell will remain in contact with their central cell. An important meeting of the census monitoring cell will be held at Aadamjee Nagar of Kathiawar Society at 3pm on Sunday.

Justice (r) Wajihuddin Ahmed said this during a meeting with a Pasban delegation, which called on him here on Saturday. The delegation was led by Pasban Secretary General Usman Moazzam. He said that census was not a political issue. He said it was also not related to the general elections. He said that an authentic census was necessary for the progress and prosperity of any nation. He said the census data would help the authorities do proper planning for future. He said it would be an injustice to the next generations if carelessness was shown in this process.

He said that taking a transparent census should be top priority of the central government and the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He said it was people’s duty to keep a vigilant eye on the census process because it was an issue of national interest. He said that now the nation would not tolerate any more frauds. He said the all-parties conference hosted by Pasban at the Karachi Press Club on March 9 and the resolution passed by it reflected people’s aspirations. He called for implementation of the resolution in letter and spirit.

Justice (r) Wajihuddin regretted that transparency and authenticity in the census process was not ensured in the past. This is why the nation, the country and the governments faced a lot of planning and development issues. If the government departments work honestly, he said, Pakistan could get rid of illiteracy, unemployment, unjust distribution of resources and poverty. He said this was the only way to resolve the grave issues faced by the nation and the country.

Regarding the census process, he said that ALI had filed a petition on February 19 but so far it had no information about any progress on the petition. However, the census is set to start from March 15, 2017.