MIRPURKHAS - Dozens of government lawyers and staff of the law department observed a two-hour hunger strike in front of the press club on Saturday and boycotted the courts.

Led by Zulfikar Leghari and Gul Muhammad Pathan, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans. They demanded that the higher authorities accept their demands about pay raise, allowances and promotions.

The protesters told the media that they started their campaign 24 days ago, but the government had not accepted their demands so far. They said that employees of the Law Department in entire Sindh and government attorneys were struggling for their rights. They said that they had submitted their resignations to the leaders of their movement and that their protest campaign would continue till acceptance of their demands.

Lawyers of the District Bar Association expressed their solidarity with the protesters and joined their protest.