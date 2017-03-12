SUKKUR/KARACHI - The Hindu community across the province will celebrate the Holi festival with traditional enthusiasm on Sunday.

Holi, a popular Hindu spring festival, is termed as the festival of colours and is celebrated in Sindh at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month.

Revellers spray coloured powder and water on each other, dance and distribute sweets during Holi celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah felicitated the Hindu community of Pakistan on the eve of Holi. “May the celebrations today also usher in peace, prosperity and joy not only in the lives of Hindus but in the lives of all people,” he said in his message.

Also, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended felicitation to the Hindu community on the eve of colourful and joyful Holi festival being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world on Sunday (today).

In his felicitation message, the PPP chairman said that he himself visited Umerkot to celebrate Holi with his non-Muslim brothers and sisters last year. However, this year due to pressing engagements relating to the party reorganisation process in Lahore he could not attend the Holi festivities personally.

Bilawal said that his party was the true torchbearer of the mission carried out by country’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and founders of democracy Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for an egalitarian Pakistan with diverse people living coherently and peacefully.

The PPP chairman said that Holi celebrations historically encompassed victory of good over the evil. He called for special prayers on the occasion for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.