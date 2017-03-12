KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that those who believe in service to people never make tall claims; they just concentrate on their work and keep exploring ways and means to deliver.

In a statement issued by Chief Minister’s House on Saturday, Shah said the press conference addressed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on his 100-day cleanliness campaign was a manifestation of his failure to serve the people of this city. “I think he is confused and doesn’t know where to start and how to start his work. This is termed as one’s inability to understand the criteria and nature of the job,” he said.

The chief minister said that when the mayor failed to deliver during his 100-day drive, he felt it fit to put the onus of his failures on the Sindh government. “This was the only way out he had,” he said, and added that he had always supported the mayor to serve the people of this city who had suffered a lot at the hands of terrorists, extortionists and target killers.

The statement says that apart from giving OZT share to KMC, the government gives Rs500 million to KMC every month for payment of salaries to its `uncountable employees’. On the contrary, the mayor says he has no funds to pay salaries and pensions. The government has also given Rs5 billion to KMC for repair and maintenance of roads.

In principal, the mayor should have concentrated on the payroll of KMC and made a plan to rationalise it. He should have focused on identifying ghost employees, removing them and having an audit of the pension account to stop leakages. The mayor should have worked to explore ways and means to improve and enhance the resources of the KMC but sorry to say “he kept crying for 99 days of his drive and worked only for one day and that was also for a photo session to launch the cleanliness drive,” the statement says.

The mayor has all the powers he should have, but instead of making the best use of his powers to serve the city and its people, he is beating about the bush because he lacks the vision and the will to serve the people, the statement says.

The powers for turning amenity plots into commercial and residential and then selling them in the broad day light, the powers to construct unauthorised marriage halls on the government land and the authority to allow illegal settlements on the banks of storm water drains and the powers to hijack people of the city cannot be given to anyone in any case. “We have restored peace in the city after huge sacrifices by police and the Rangers and now nobody will be allowed to destroy it on one or the other pretext,” the chief minister said in his statement. He said, “If you (the mayor) really want to work, you have a great opportunity and space for the purpose and the government will be supporting you, and if you want to drain out your tenure as a mayor than that is your choice,” the statement says.

The mayor has also criticised the Sehwan Taluka Hospital, which has only two doctors. “We will like to ask the mayor when did he pay the last visit to Sehwan? He issued a baseless flat statement just to attract the attention of the media. Sehwan has all the required facilities and the people of Sehwan, like other cities of the province, are being taken care of properly. The mayor does not need to worry about them, the statement said.

The mayor says the government has a plan to defeat him in the next election. “This surprising disclosure is only the product of his personal insecurity. As a matter of fact, winning or losing election depends on one’s performance, his liaison with the people and winning their hearts and souls with his personal care,” the chief minister was quoted as saying. He said, “People of Karachi know very well who serves them, who respects them and who understands their problems and strives to solve them.”

According to the statement, the mayor at a meeting with the chief minister, where Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro was also present, was advised to prepare development schemes and get funds from the government. Instead of working on various development schemes, the mayor came up with a simple list of schemes to get funds. The government funds cannot be released on lists; a proper procedure is adopted to release the funds, says the statement.

The statement says the Sindh government supports the mayor in discharging his duties and urges him to work for people who have elected him and stop his unnecessary hue and cry. “When you work selflessly, you don’t have to shed (crocodile) tears,” the statement concludes.