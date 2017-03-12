TANDO ALLAHYAR - The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh, Tanveer Zaki, has directed all the officers concerned to increase registration of female voters, especially in the rural areas, so that target of registration of maximum female voters could be achieved.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District Voters Education Committee here on Saturday. Regional Election Commissioner of Hyderabad Aijaz Ahmed Chohan, District Election Commissioner of Tando Allahyar Muhammad Sajjad Khattak, District Election Commissioner of Tharparkar Naveed Aziz, Assistant Director of Local Government Department Muhammad Sharif Sanjrani, Election Officer Khalid Hussain Rind, representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs) and others also attended the meeting.

Tanveer Zaki said that seminars, workshops and other public service programmes would be organised to educate the female population regarding the importance of their votes and motivate them to get their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) without any delay.

The Provincial Election Commissioner also directed the District Election Commissioners to provide him a complete list of members of the District Voters Education Committee bearing their designations and cell phone numbers in order to maintain coordination among them and achieve the desired results.

He directed the officers of the Local Government Department to launch a public awareness campaign so that people could be educated how to get birth as well as death certificates. Specials programmes and speech competitions should be organised in the schools to inform students of the importance of the vote, he added.

He asked the responsible officers to publish advertisements in the newspapers containing public service messages for the women regarding importance of their vote in the elections.

On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Sajjad Khattak briefed the meeting about the working of the District Voters Education Committee.