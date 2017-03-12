KARACHI - Police are likely to register a case about a fire, which gutted a garments factory in the Landhi Industrial Zone.

A fire had erupted at a denim factory located in Landhi in the limits of Shah Latif Police Station on Friday afternoon. Police officials said that cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained. They said the factory administration had claimed that the fire broke out due to short-circuiting, but this claim would be verified only after an inquiry.

Police officials, quoting an initial investigation, said the factory owner had not received any kind of threats from anyone, but the police would investigate and question the owner if he received any threats from anyone. SHO Amanullah Marwat said the case would be registered against the factory and police would investigate the case to ascertain the cause of fire.

The factory administration has blamed the fire brigade department. The factory administration said the fire could have been controlled if the fire brigade vehicles would reach the scene on time and take part in the rescue operation. It did not happen. The factory admin said the fire brigade department was responsible for the spread of fire.

On the other hand, fire brigade officials refuted all claims made against them by the factory administration. Fire brigade official Fakhruddin said that fire tenders were immediately despatched to the factory. He said that narrow streets and unavailability of water caused delay in the rescue operation. Police officials said that police would question the owner, the administration, labourers, security guards and fire brigade officials to find out those responsible for the fire.

The fire not only gutted a factory but also affected over 600 labourers who used to work in two shifts. The labour blamed the fire brigade department for delay in the rescue operation.