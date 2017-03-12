SHIKARPUR - A special anti-polio campaign will continue in the district from March 20 to 28. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza during a meeting at Darbar Hall at Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Saturday.

District Health Officer Kazi Khursheed Ahmed informed the meeting that this was an important campaign to eliminate polio virus from the district. During the campaign, 172,000 children would be administered polio vaccine across the district.

Dr Suhail Ahmed, representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said the campaign would play an important role in the district.

One of the participants in the meeting highlighted security issues, which the vaccinators could face in Shabirabad Union Council in Khanpur Tehsil in Shikarpur. The deputy commissioner assured the meeting participants that the security issue would be resolved and special security measures would be taken where needed.