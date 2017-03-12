KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Rs36,804 million tax has been collected under various heads in eight months, from July 2016 to February 2017.

At least Rs31,387 million tax was collected during the same period last year. This is a “big achievement”, he said while presiding over a meeting at his office.

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about tax collection, Shoaib Siddiqui said that Rs561 million was collected under motor vehicle tax in February alone. The total collection under this head was Rs3,866 million in the aforementioned period. Under the head of infrastructure cess, the tax collection in February was Rs3,000 million. So far, total collection under this head was Rs26,012 million. He said that Rs265 million was collected under the head of professional tax, Rs2,000 million under the head of property tax and Rs144 million under the head of cotton fee. The remaining amount was collected under other heads.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over tax collection and directed the officers to speed up tax collection and achieve the target at the earliest. He told the officials that development of the province depended on timely and full recovery of taxes. “The performance report of the officers who have been assigned tax collection should be submitted to me on a monthly basis. If someone fails to achieve his target, he will be taken to task,” he said.