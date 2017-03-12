KARACHI - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Saturday called on Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

The overall political situation in the country, Operation Raddul Fassad and matters of mutual interest came up for discussion at the meeting at Governor’s House here.

The governor said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to ensure progress and development in all parts of the country.

The progress of the frontier regions and tribal areas was part of this vision and several projects have been initiated there, he added. Zubair said that special attention of the prime minister to development projects was ushering in a new era of progress and development. Basic facilities to people were being provided at their doorstep.

Abdul Qadir Baloch apprised the governor of the performance of his ministry. He said that special attention was being paid to development of frontier regions and tribal areas. Separately, Governor Muhammad Zubair said that research played a vital role in diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. He was talking to delegates of a conference on gastroenteritis and liver ailments at Governor’s House here. The delegation was headed by eminent surgeon Dr Saad Khalid Niaz.

The governor said that gastroenteritis and liver ailments were quite common and there was a need to foster awareness for prevention. The modern research would help towards diagnosis and treatment of various ailments, he added. Zubair said that international conferences and participation of doctors and surgeons was a good omen. Such events, he pointed out, would help create a positive image of Karachi at international level. Head of the delegation, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, informed the governor that experts from various countries were attending the three-day moot, which would help enhance knowledge of the doctors.