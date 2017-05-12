KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that cheating mafia has made an unsuccessful attempt to defame the education department; however, the department took timely measures to foil their ugly move.

He said this while talking to the media after paying a visit to Government Islamia Girls Degree College, Saddar, here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the provincial minister gave Rs2,000 for installation of tube lights in various examination halls. He said that in the past the affairs were being run by Governor’s House therefore everything was in a mess. He said that it would take time to reform the system. He was sure that next year the cheating mafia would not dare to interfere in the examinations. Mehtab said, “Principals should focus on administrative matters and run the matters smoothly.” He said the issue of paper leaks was really sensitive and many mafias were involved in this heinous crime. They would be taken to task so that no one dares to leak papers in future, he said.