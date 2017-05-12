KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that his party will free people of Balochistan from the yoke of Takht-e-Raiwind. “The Balochistan government, instead of being answerable to the people of the province, has bowed to Takht-e-Raiwind,” the PPP chairman said while conducting interviews of candidates for party offices in eight districts of Balochistan at Bilawal House on Thursday.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-May-2017 here.
Bilawal interviews people for party offices
