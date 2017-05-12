KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that his party will free people of Balochistan from the yoke of Takht-e-Raiwind. “The Balochistan government, instead of being answerable to the people of the province, has bowed to Takht-e-Raiwind,” the PPP chairman said while conducting interviews of candidates for party offices in eight districts of Balochistan at Bilawal House on Thursday.