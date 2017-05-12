Kandhkot - The local cable operators continue to air the Indian content in defiance of the directives of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

PEMRA has imposed ban on airing Indian content in Pakistan, and, in this connection, it has directed the cable operators, owners of TV channels as well as radio stations not to air Indian drams, music, films and other content throughout Pakistan.

It is reminded here that earlier Pakistani channels had been banned in India.

Contrary to the instructions, the cable operators mostly air Colors, Star Plus, Sony, life OK, Zee TV , Sub TV and other Indian channels.

People have appealed to PEMRA to take notice of this, and stop the cable operators from broadcasting Indian channels.