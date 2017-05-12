KARACHI - Unannounced power outages in the metropolis have irked the people, while K-Electric has diverted the blame to the Sui Southern Gas Company, saying that intensified power loadshedding is result of low gas pressure at power plants.

Unannounced power outages have hit several areas of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Defence, Clifton and Cantonment. The unannounced loadshedding is creating problems for the people and making them stay until late night. People say that electricity loadshedding has become a curse for Karachiites. Millions are suffering due to power outages in the prevailing hot and humid weather, but the government is not heeding to the issue. They say the government has failed to provide relief to citizens in this scorching heat.

People say the government has turned a blind eye to brutal monopolies, unfair tariff, uncivilised accounting and billing practices and fleecing of consumers. They demanded that the government ask the private power company to increase its power generation capacity and check furnace oil plants, which had been shut down despite supply of subsidised oil to them by the government. The company was only depending on gas-run turbines and now the low gas pressure was affecting the entire system of power supply in the metropolitan city. A K-Electric spokesperson said that low gas pressure affected the company's power generation capacity. He explained that power supply was disrupted after Bin Qasim Power Plant tripped due to low gas pressure. "Additional loadshedding is being carried out in various areas to get the tripped units back to work again," the spokesman said, adding the situation would improve after normalisation of gas supply.

The SSGC spokesman maintained that K-Electric was being provided 160mmcfd gas and the gas pressure was improving gradually.