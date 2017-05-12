KARACHI - Street criminals on Thursday snatched cell phones and valuables from Resident Editor Nawa-e-Waqt here in the limits of PIB police station.

Despite launching crackdown against the outlaws for the last three years as part of the Karachi operation, the law-enforcement agencies have failed to curb increase in street crimes.

Resident Editor, Amin Yousuf, who is also former secretary general of PFUJ, was on his way to the office located at Guru Minder along with his daughter when gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted his car near Marten Courters and took away cell phones, cash and other valuables.

Later Yousuf got an FIR registered against the unknown snatchers. Police has also assured the arrest of culprits involved in incident. It is worth mentioning here that the incidents of street crimes are on the rise as several Karachiites are robbed of their cell phones and other valuables daily.

It has also been estimated that every month nearly dozen precious lives fall prey to street crimes while five to six people sustain bullet wounds daily while offering resistance to robbery attempts.

Although the LEAs claim to have arrested more than hundred thousand criminals during the Karachi operation, but street crimes remain unchecked.

According to the statistics of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) as many as 4320 mobile phones have been snatched in the last four months in various localities of the metropolis.

The report also reveals that 750 motorbikes have also been stolen in the last 120 days while 400 people have been deprived of their four wheelers.

Data also points out that as many as 71 cars have also been snatched during the four months.

It’s worth mentioning here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken the notice of street crimes and the matter had also been tabled at the apex committee meetings number of times.

A senior police official, wishing to remain anonymous, conceded that a proportional increase had been witnessed in street crimes and majority of victims avoided reporting these cases.

New CTD building inaugurated

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja, Additional Inspector General of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and American Ambassador David Hale have underscored their commitment to fight against terrorism. They were speaking at the inauguration of a new building of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 11, 2010, a car bomb had leveled CTD’s building, killing 21 and injuring more than 400.

America has contributed Rs24 million through the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to help rebuild the facility. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hale said, “Today we mark the resolve of Pakistan and the United States to overcome acts of terrorism as we inaugurate this new Counter Terrorism Department building. We are proud to have contributed to the new facility, and glad that it will support the Sindh Police’s counter terrorism efforts,” he added. Hale lauded the efforts of Sindh IGP and his team for modernizing training, developing closer community relations, and enhancing security to ensure a peaceful and safer Sindh.

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crimes and corruption, particularly counter drug-related crimes, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.

Couple, son perish due to gas leakage

Meanwhile a couple, along with their three-year-old son, died due to gas leakage from a generator at their home located at SITE area on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a house located in Haroonabad where ill-fated family forgot to switch off the generator before sleeping.

Later when the power was restored, the generator began to emit gas; taking three lives.

Police said that neighbours observed something unusual and got inside the house where they found the bodies in a room. The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Zahoor Khan, 40-year-old, Farida, and their son, 3-year-old Qamroz.

The generator, installed near a washroom in the house, had not been switched off by the family before going to the bed which ultimately led to their deaths. Police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.