KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has urged the authorities to ensure removal of hurdles in the way of northern part of Lyari Expressway and address genuine grievances of stakeholders.

Chairing a meeting on Lyari Expressway and K-IV Water Supply Scheme for Karachi, he said these projects were extremely important for the burgeoning city and could not be ignored. He told the officials representing various departments and organisations that both tracts of the expressway must be necessarily opened for traffic by August this year.

Saying that non completion of northern part of Lyari Expressway has compromised objectives of the project, he said that plight of commuters in general and truck as well as trailer operators carrying goods from port city to other parts of the country could not be ignored. "Traffic congestion due to presence of heavy vehicles on city roads is in itself an issue that cannot be overlooked," he said, reiterating that the plan to address the issue must be efficiently put to practice.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Karachi - West Asif Jamil informed the governor that funds were urgently needed for distribution of compensation cheques worth Rs50,000 each to owners of houses that were being demolished for completion of the project. Demolition of these houses spread over a radius of 200 metres was said to be part of the original plan and compensation was also assured to the owners.

The governor assured the officials that he would approach the federal government and get the issue resolved, reiterating the need for completion of the scheme by August 14.