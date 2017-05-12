KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, was observed in Karachi with great religious zeal.

With the setting of the sun, the faithful started gathering at mosques to offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides seeking forgiveness for their sins. The faithful also organised several gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat to achieve Allah Almighty's blessings in the world and life hereafter.

Houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with colourful buntings whereas at night these were illuminated. Thousands of people visited the graves of their near and dear ones in various graveyards of the metropolis, seeking Allah Almighty's blessings for the departed souls.

They bowed down before the Creator and prayed for getting rid of the menace of terrorism besides showing right path to the disgruntled people, playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that the followers could lead their lives in line with the holy Quran and Sunnah. Numerous major programmes were held after Esha Prayers at Faizan-e-Madina, Memon Masjid, Kharadar, Jama Masjid-e-Thanvi Jacob lines area and other mosques where known Islamic scholars and Ulema delivered their sermons.

However, special security arrangements were also made at various sensitive spots including graveyards, shrines, mosques and others by the Sindh Police and Rangers to avoid any untoward situation and for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat.

On the other hand, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also visited various graveyards of the city.

He said the KMC had made arrangements for cleanliness in all graveyards of the city for the visitors.

He informed that tankers had been parked outside the graveyards by Karachi Water Board to ensure easy availability of water. Meanwhile, various religious leaders have appealed to the people to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

They said that it’s the day of blessings and the Muslims should vow to serve humanity and Islam according to the Islamic teachings.

The scholars in their sermons said that Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness and the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) is the only way to success. They also urged Pakistanis to also remember in their prayers the Muslims, being persecuted in rest of the world. On the other hand, massive traffic jam was witnessed across the city especially in the surrounding of graveyards.

Commuters in the evening faced mental agony as traffic police failed to rein in the traffic flow that created gridlocks at various main roads of the city.