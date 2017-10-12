KARACHI/jacobabad - Like other parts of the world, International Day of the Girl Child was observed across the country including Sindh province.

“When you educate a girl, you educate a nation. For any nation to thrive the women need to be honoured and educated. The mother’s action is the first imprint in a child’s conscious brain,” said Neurologist Dr Fowzia Siddiqui addressing a gathering to mark International Day of the Girl Child.

A recent survey showed that number of girls who are not in education increased from 130.3 million to 130.9 million in the past year, worldwide .This is the most in past 10 years, and seems to be due to the increasing poverty and constant displacements and proxy wars.

In Pakistan girls remain neglected despite their better grades and constant struggle. Dr Fowzia who is also the sister of Dr Aafia, further said it was her sisters dream to bring an educational revolution in Pakistan. In thirty years Islam spread across three continents and now we are the third world because we do not have mothers like Fatima Zahra, Umm-e-Hakeem, Umm-e-Ammara.

She believed educated mothers are the key to end anarchy and chaos in Pakistan as they will raise children like Sultan Fateh Tariq bin Zyad, Muhammad Bin Qasim, Tipu Sultan etc.

Dr Fowzia further said it is a blackening stigma on the Sindh government where girls schools and colleges are vacant because no teachers present though they are drawing monthly salaries and running tuition center’s instead of fulfilling their duty.

Such teachers will only create students who too will prefer corruption over honesty as that is what they have seen. For Pakistan to come out of this current economic turmoil, we have to honour the girl child, educate her to save the nation.

International Day of the Girl Child was observed by Community Development Foundation, a local Jacobabad based organisation, here on Wednesday.

A large number of schoolgirls aged around 10-18 participated in the event. The theme of the day was "EmPOWER Girls: Before, during and after crises". Students performed theaters by covering the theme of the day.

Talking on the occasion Deputy Director Social welfare Jacobabad Zuhra Khoso, Program Manager CDF Saima Gul Mirani, Nadeem Bahrani, Headmistress Ms Qubra Khalique, Mr Qurban Odhano & Others said that in every 10 minutes’ somewhere in the world, an adolescent girl dies as a result of violence. In humanitarian emergencies, gender-based violence often increases, subjecting girls to sexual and physical violence, child marriage, exploitation and trafficking. Adolescent girls in conflict zones are 90 per cent more likely to be out of school when compared to girls in conflict-free countries, compromising their future prospects for work and financial independence as adults, across the world, empowered girls are raising their voices to fight for their rights and protection in all contexts.

They are working to end violence against women and girls, to recognise indigenous rights, and to build peaceful and cohesive communities.

The speakers urged that the observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender while this inequality includes areas such as right to education/access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and unfree child marriage.

The celebration of the day also “reflects the successful emergence of girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning and research. The objective of this event is to raise awareness regarding the importance of girls.”