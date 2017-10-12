MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair should take notice of not fulfilling his announcement to restore Mehran Express Train between Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad, as unemployment was increased in this region.

This was stated by local MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali, district organiser of MQM-P Mirpurkhas Mujibul Haq, chairman MCM Farooque Jameel Durrani and vice chairman Fareed Ahmed, in a joint press statement issued here on Wednesday.

They said that on occasion of arrival at Mirpurkhas in August this year, the governor had promised restoring Mehran Express Train within a month and also bring the local problems before the prime minister but still Mehran Express Train was not restored.

They lamented that on Dec 27, 2007, after assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazeer Bhutto all the express trains and up and down trains between Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad had been suspended due to which local people deprived of comfortable and low-fare train service.

They lamented that railway prejudiced mafia has been creating hurdles in providing the above facilities to this region. Government was suffering big losses due to unavailability of these trains, they added. They demanded the prime minister and other authorities to take immediate notice and ensure restoring the above express trains and other up and down suspended trains to ensure providing comfortable and cheap travel facilities to the poor people.