KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday called on spiritual leader of the Bohra Community, Sayedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Barhani Palace in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by Rangers’ spokesperson, during a meeting with spiritual leader, the DG Rangers said: “Your arrival is pride and pleasure for us.” He thanked Bohra community for their cooperation in maintaining law and order situation during Muharram.

Saifuddin appreciated the measures taken by Rangers for the protection of Bohra community’s worship places.