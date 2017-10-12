KARACHI - Jamaat Islami Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that party will file a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) to stop implementation on increase in multiyear tariff by K-Electric and will stage protest demonstrations on more than 50 places in the city on Friday 13 October.

Increase from 20 to 100 per cent in the electricity rates is a cruel act perpetrated on the residents of Karachi. While Nepra has announced and government is also not expected to do any better, as they all are parts of a nexus. He said that a protest movement will be launched anew against suppression of the people and looting of billions of rupees.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq. K-Electric Share Holders Association General Secretary Chaudrhy Mazhar Ali also addressed the press conference. Secretary General JI Karachi Zahid Askari and Chairman K-Electric Complaint Cell Imran Shahid were also present.

He said that the silence of the other parties on this theft from the pockets of the residents of Karachi was a sad and meaningful phenomenon. JI will continue its struggle for solution of civic problems in Karachi including electricity, water, transport and cleanliness.

Hafiz Naeem said 32 incidents of electrocution were reported in the city during the recent rains and K-Electric was held directly responsible for 24 of them. In Malir, 8-year old Azhan lost his life because there was current in the electric pole. The information and written complaint was given to electric authorities and office bearers but sadly, they did not take any preventive steps. K-Electric also created hurdles in registration of case by Azhan’s family and tried to influence police and the court. Similarly, K-Electric has set a price of the government and the political parties. No party is ready to speak against K-Electric.

Hafiz Naeem said Nepra has implemented 7-year Multiyear Tariff from 1 July 2016 to 1 June 2023 under which increase from 20 per cent to 100 per cent has been implemented on consumers using up to 300 units. Seventy per cent of the consumers use upto 300 units.

The nexus of the government-KE and Nepra has turned the life of residents of Karachi unbearable. This nexus has given the citizens nothing but expensive electricity, long duration load shedding and over billing. Earning of an extraordinary profit of Rs32 billion on former multiyear tariff is a proof that that the former tariff was very expensive because, according to Nepra report, neither K-Electric made investment according to the agreement nor increased the generation of electricity.

While the prices of electricity continued decreasing in other cities every month, K-Electric has been looting the citizens for the last ten years in the name of fuel-adjustment. It is strange that Nepra organized many meetings to listen the public complaints against Ke with reference to increase in the tariff where consumers and political parties told their complaints, JI Karachi participated in one of them and presented public stance with correct facts and figures, it was expected that Nepra will remedy the public grievances and put constraints on the increase in the tariff, but the recent decision gives the feeling that Nepra is exploiting customers in connivance with the K-E.

He said that loadshedding from 3 to 7 and a half hour is being observed daily in various areas of Karachi including Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, Surjani and North Karachi and it is done intentionally in this sizzling season despite KE has capacity. The furnace oil plants are kept shut just to earn more profit. If K-E runs all of its plants according to production capacity, there will be zero loadshedding.

The people of Karachi are extremely annoyed by fast meters and government and Nepra have shut their eyes on the issues of K-E. The K-E claim that the tariff rate will not affect the consumers’ bills and the government will pay subsidy to KE for increased rate but we point out that the government will pay the subsidy from the tax money of the people, not from the pockets of the government officials.

“Karachi pays more than 70 per cent of the tax to the national exchequer and this subsidy is nothing else but the public money. K-E is creating hurdles in installing new meters for the customers. KE is delaying installation of new meters in Delhi Colony despite the court orders. Similarly, when customers apply for new meters in different areas of the city, lacks of rupees are demanded in addition to legal meter fee. K-E sends bill to customers suddenly adding lacks of rupees in the customers and when they question, false blames of electric theft are levelled,” he added.

JI has been demanding in Nepra meetings and letters to Nepra Chairman that Nepra present forensic audit report of the efficiency of KE for the last ten years and the bring back more than 200 of the citizens of Karachi before it is handed over to Shinghai Electric. The JI also demanded that the increase be withdrawn immediately.