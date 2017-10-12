KARACHI - Sindh Information, Labour and Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has assured the KCR affectees action committee that they would be looked after properly and all promised made with them would be fulfilled accordingly.

This he said held a meeting with KCR affectees action committee led by Haji Khan Badshah at his office on Wednesday.

The minister has said that PPP believes in providing shelter to people and protect the rights of common men. Bilawel Bhutto Zardari had focused to improve the living standard of the poor and provide all basic needs on priority.

The delegation apprised the minister about their genuine grievance of displacement from both sides of KCR project after survey carried out by JICA in 2009 and 2013 respectively and the government had promised to provide one house, one plot in Juma Goth and compensation to the 4653 affectees, in this context agreement which had not been fulfilled yet.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has assured them that genuine issues would be resolved and no one could be disturbed illegally, rehabilitation would be ensured as the PPP always taken people friendly measures, he added. Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Kazmi Advocate, Waqar Awan, Rana Sadiq and Zahid Farooque were also present during the meeting.