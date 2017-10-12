KANDHKOT - A man on Wednesday allegedly killed his wife over suspicions that she had illicit relations with another person in the limits of Gublo Police station.

According to reports, Shabir Bajkani killed his wife Husna for ‘honour’ village Qambar Bajkani. After killing her wife, he managed to flee from the scene. Later, local police rushed the spot and shifted the body to DHQ for autopsy while no FIR has been registered till filling of the news.

4 cops suspended over

corruption charges

KANDHKOT: Kashmore police on Wednesday suspended four policemen and sent them to quarter guard over corruption charges.

According to police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police Bashir Ahmed Brohi suspended four policemen including Assistant Sub Inspector Janib Dhahani, Constable Zahid Hussain, Constable Razaque Ali and Constable Zafarullah over corruption and extortion charges.

The spokesman said that SSP received several complaints from public against them as alleging them of taking bribes from public particularly big vehicles from the entrance of city. The SSP took notice of the extortion and immediately suspended them.

When contacted to SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi, he said maintaining law and order is top priority. While no one would be allowed to do any kind of corruption, extortion and embezzlement, he held.

He said accountability process would be launched in the police department and policemen would be rewarded those would showed their best performance.