KHAIRPUR - One person died while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Sui Gas on Wednesday.

According to details, a mazda collided with a tractor at Mehran National Highway near Sui Gas, resultantly, driver of the tractor Ali Khan Khoro from Shahdad Kot was died while Gull Muhammad Khoso was injured who brought to Tharimirwah Hospital in critical condition.

While mazda driver managed to flee.

Sui Gas police handed over the body to his relatives after autopsy.

CLASH AT SALU

Shah Abdul Latif University employees union leader was wounded in clash with students when employees forcibly boycotted the papers of midterm on Wednesday. According to details, PTI president unit Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur was stopped employees union president Haji Fazi Muhammad Phulpoto and did not allow to enter his motorcycle in SALU premises, resultantly clash was occurred between employees and students. Later employees strongly protested and boycotted forcibly the running papers of midterm examination.

Police also reached on the spot. Students also strongly protested against forcibly boycotted the running examination and police attitude.

While addressing the protest, union leader Faiz Muhammad announced that SALU will remain closed till the ‘justice’.

Meanwhile, three PTI leaders Waheed Rind, Saajjad Rind and Tarique Rind were arrested by police and shifted them to Shah Abdul Latif police station.

The SALU administration had lodged FIR against three student leaders and talks in between employees and students affairs committee will be held today at SALU.

While, SSP Khairpur Ghulam Azfar Mahesar suspended ASI Gulzar Abdro, in-charge posted at SALU security.