KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested at least 21 suspects including two alleged target killers affiliated with a political party here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Docks police claimed to have arrested two notorious target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-London while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused including Irfan Niaz aka Niazi and Asif were arrested on a tip off while police recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons confessed to have killed several people in different areas of the city and also involved in number of extortion cases.

Police said that the accused persons were planning to carry out massive incidents of target killing in city while further investigation is underway.

On the other side, Korangi Industrial Area police station claimed to have carried out a raid at narcotics den of a notorious drug paddler Qadir and arrested two accused persons including Laiq Shah and Hassan Shah. Police claimed to have arrested the accused persons after a brief encounter. Accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in number of cases.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession accused persons.

In another similar raid conducted Pakistan Bazaar police arrested four drug paddlers while recovered huge cache of narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including Ismail, Ayoub, Javaid and Ali. On other side, Zaman Town police arrested a street criminal identified as Mujeeb while recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that the accused person involved in number of criminal activities while investigation is in progress. Mangopir police claimed to have arrested two oil smugglers and recovered a truck of oil from their possession. Police said that both accused persons including Nisar Ahmed and Bashir were smuggled Irani fuel to Karachi when police intercepted the truck and arrested both the accused persons. Friar and Malir City police also claimed to have arrested four accused persons while recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in the various cases of the street crimes. Separately, Landhi, Pak Colony , Jeckson and Itahad town police have arrested some six alleged criminals including street criminals, drug paddlers . police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in number of criminal cases while police recovered weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, private security guard booked for killing his colleague at Marriage Hall located in Shahrah-e-Faisal. Police said that security guard Allah Dino was shot dead on the wee hours on Tuesday while another security guard Malhar in his statement to the police said that the unknown gunmen ridding on a motorbike sprayed bullets left Dino dead and managed to flee.

Police said that during the course of investigation revealed that Malhar killed Dino over some dispute while diverted police towards the gunmen ridding on a motorbike. Police said that the deceased was shot dead with the pump shotgun while Malhar portrayed gunmen shot him with pistol. Police picked all six guards while during the course of investigation Malhar confessed to have killed him over some dispute.