KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 50 suspects including an operative affiliated with Ansarul Shariyah Pakistan sought to leave the country here on Monday.

According to the details, security agencies have arrested an accused namely Abu Sualeh and taken him to the unknown location for further investigation. Sources said that the Sualeh have been arrested near from the Karachi International Airport along with his friend.

Sources revealed that the Sualeh sought to leave the country while security agencies on a tip off intercepted his car near airport and taken him into custody. Saualeh also a student of Karachi University was considered a close aid of ASP commander Sarosh Siddiqui.

It is worth mentioning here that the Siddiqui remains at large since police and security agencies raided at his home located in Scheme 33, and he left a policeman dead wounded another before fleeing. Sources said that the Siddiqui had also harmed officials of security agencies while security agencies continue running after the Siddiqui and arrested over two dozen suspects in various operations carried out in Karachi, Baluchistan and interior Sindh.

Sources investigating the matter suspect that the group was also involved in the murders of University professors and intellectuals gunned down in last couple of years. Sources in CTD revealed that security agencies have had picked up dozens of people including family members of the operatives but the members of the operational group remains at large.

On the other side, police have arrested 49 suspects in several raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The accused persons arrested were in 72 raids involved in different sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes, absconders, under arms act and various others.