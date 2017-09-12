KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the PML-N government’s attempts to gag the media through some new draconian laws, it is contemplating without taking into confidence the Parliament and other stakeholders.

“The draft of Pakistan Print Media Regulatory Authority (PPMRA) Ordinance is being circulated among government circles, which is a replica of draconian Press & Publication Ordination imposed by late dictator Ayub Khan in 60’s,” the PPP Chairman said in a statement issued here. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has always fought alongside the journalist community since decades for freedom of Press and won’t allow any law to curb press freedoms. He pointed out that it was Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who threw away anti-press freedom laws enacted by the Zia regime and its predecessor dictators and opened new vistas for the print media in 80’s.

The PPP chairman assured the media persons that his party will stand with them and support their resistances to any such laws. “Any law pertaining to print media regulations should be drafted in consultation with all the stake-holders and all the Parliamentary parties,” he added.