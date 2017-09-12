Karachi - Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Baldia Town factory fire will never be forgotten.

“PPP is always with the victims of the incident and will rehabilitate them. In this regard all possible measures would be taken,” he vowed.

This he said while addressing a gathering held to express solidarity with the victims of the fire that had engulfed a factory in Baldia Town in 2012.

The event was organised by the Labour and Human Resource Department Sindh at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Monday.

ILO Director in Islamabad Ingrid Khyristensen especially attended the event.

Businessmen Maiyd Aziz, Zubair Motiwala, Shamim Firpo, Labour Leaders Habibuddin Junedi, Nasir Mansoor of NTFU, Shafi Ghouri, Zehra, Chairperson of Victims Saeeda Khatoon, Secretary Labour Sindh Abdur Rasheed Solangi, Director Labour Welfare Khadim Hussain Bhatti, Vice Commissioner SESSI Shah Muhammad Shah, officials of labour and relatives of martyrs of the incident were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that the blood of martyrs would never go waste, and the issues of their families would be resolved on priority basis. “A committee is being constituted to look into their issues,” he informed.

He warned that nobody would be spared and the culprits would be dealt with iron hand.

He also made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated.

“All facilities and assistance by the SESSI/ EOBI would also continue,” the minister said, and informed that efforts were underway to get ILO grant of Rs5.2 million released immediately to help the victims’ relatives.

He said that the Labour Department had prepared a legislation in this regard to protect the workers and safeguard their rights in the Health and Safety Protection at Workplace so that such incidents could be avoided in future.

Earlier ILO Countr y Director Ingrid Khristensen paid tributes to the victims and assured that ILO was constantly working on a policy to protect workers and avoid such incidents in future.

“This is a wakeup call for all of us to take positive measures and implement laws at workplaces,” she said.

Secretary Labour Sindh Abdur Rasheed Solangi also highlighted the salient features of the Act/law of Safety Occupational and Health Bill, which will be passed by the Assembly very soon.

He also informed about various measures and steps being taken by the Labour Department for the welfare and wellbeing of workers and said 11th September was the day to express solidarity with the victims of Baldia Town factory fire incident.

Maiyd Aziz, Habibuddin Junedi, Nasir Memon and others also spoke. In the end, Fateha Khawani was also held for the victims.