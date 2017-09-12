KARACHI - Karachiites on Monday paid homage to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, on his 69th death anniversary.

According to details, civil and military leaders visited Quaid-e-Azam‘s mausoleum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 69th death anniversary. Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and other provincial ministers laid wreaths at Quaid’s mausoleum and offered fateha.

Governor Muhammad Zubair laid floral wreath there and recorded sentiments about the great leader in the book placed at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Talking to the media men Governor Zubair said: “Quaid departed 69 years ago on this very day but his teaching, vision and principles are in front of us.” “These principles are guidelines for every difficulty, welfare of the people, national solidarity, integrity and prosperity; he observed.”

He said the Muslims of the sub-continent under the devoted, dedicated and unblemished struggle of father of the nation, acquired a separate homeland for themselves, where every citizen had got equal rights without the consideration of religion, caste and creed.

Zuair said: “This day teaches us the lesson of hard work, which was the motto of our great leader and he displayed the same during his entire life. Hard work can guide the country towards the path of accelerated development and prosperity.” The Sindh governor said that the country was facing internal and external threats and challenges, which could only be tackled with national unity and consensus. Difference of opinion should not be at the cost of national progress and prosperity, the governor concluded.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh stressed on the need of following Quaid‘s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline. He said that the nation is facing various challenges and it is the time that all the political forces of the country should practice the rules laid by Quaid with an aim to put Pakistan on path of progress.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar along with parliamentary leaders in city council Karachi and senior officers also visited the Quaid‘s mausoleum and laid floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam. Talking to the media men urged the youth to follow the principles of the Quaid.

Later, he offered fateha and prayed for the progress and security of the country.

Besides this, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed and Chiefs of the three armed forces also visited the mausoleum and laid floral wreaths.

Furthermore, various political parties leaders, organisations and people from various walks of life visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.