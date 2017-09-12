KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh Madressatul Islam was a national heritage because of its association with the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other freedom fighters.

He said that the Sindh government will do everything possible to develop this historic institution. He said this while meeting the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh at Chief Minister’s House on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s death anniversary, on Monday.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi, who had introduced modern education in Sindh through establishment of Sindh Madressatul Islam in 1885. He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former President Asif Ali Zardari, the Chairperson PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and his own parents had been taking keen interest in the development of Sindh Madressah.

The vice chancellor apprised the chief minister that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had studied at Sindh Madressatul Islam for the longest period of his academic life, from July 1887 to January 1892. He further said that Quaid-e-Azam elevated Sindh Madressah from school to college in June 1943. Subsequently, Quaid-e-Azam bequeathed one third of his entire property to Sindh Madressah through his last will.

The vice chancellor appreciated the contributions made by the chief minister towards his institution in his various capacities, including as the Finance Minister of Sindh. He said that the institution had been emerging as one of the top quality educational institution because of the patronage from Government of Sindh.

On that occasion, the vice chancellor apprised the chief minister regarding the issues being faced by the institution as well as the development plans of the university. The Chief Minister assured the Vice Chancellor of his full support for resolution of those issues. On that occasion, the Vice Chancellor presented his book “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Education, Struggle and Achievements” to the chief minister.