KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that only lip service was paid to the founding father of Pakistan every year on his death anniversary.

She said in order to show true loyalty towards the Quaid-e-Azam, “We must have to give rule of law to his nation.”

In a statement released on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam here on Monday, she said the founding father of Pakistan, himself, was a great legal expert, and he had a zero tolerance for injustices to people.

She said, “We are just hurting the soul of Quaid with our failure to make Pakistan a true law-abiding and justice-based society.”

She said mere observance of anniversaries of Quaid in a stereotype manner like visiting his mausoleum and singing his praises were not enough.

She was of the view that in order to pay true homage to the Quaid, “We will have to bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui home in a respectable manner, as Pakistan which Quaid and Allama Iqbal had envisaged had no place for people selling innocent daughters of the nation.”

She said human trafficking of mothers and daughters in Pakistan was like showing disrespect to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam.

She said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it was supposed to be a country where every citizen could live with peace, honour and dignity.

Fowzia said today ordinary Pakistanis were living a disgraceful life due to violation of law and constitution, which was a matter of great concern.

She said by handing over our own daughter to the aliens, Pakistanis had shattered the lofty dreams of Quaid.

She said Pakistani rulers had already missed several opportunities to get the repatriation of Aafia.

She said there should be no compromise when it came to national honour and dignity.

She said Pakistanis would not let the blood of martyrs of the Movement of Pakistan go waste.