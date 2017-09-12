SHIKARPUR - A truck driver, identified as Hazar Khan, aged around 45, son of Noor Muhammad Sanjrani, resident of Sanjrani Mohalla, was crushed to death under the wheels of Quetta-bound Akbar Express, in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station, here on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, Hazar was standing near a railway track when he saw that few minor students were trying to cross the railway track while at the same time Akbar Express was approaching fast.

He attempted to push away the students, and while doing so he was crushed by the speeding train. But before his death he had managed to save the lives of children., sources added. Later, railway police shifted body of the deceased to Civil Hospital for necessary formalities and handed it over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination.

Seven faint due to food poisoning

MIRPURKHAS: Around seven persons, including three women and a two-year-old baby of the same family, belonging to Tando Allahyar, fell unconscious after taking poisonous curds on Monday.

They were brought to the civil hospital emergency in a critical condition.

Shremti Hema, Rajo, Amar, Chetro, Arjan, Shakri and others had consumed poisonous curds.

However after the provision of first aid, they were declared out of danger.