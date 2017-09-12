KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on child healthcare and setting up of a special ward for children at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Talking to media on the occasion, the mayor said that due to limited resources it was decided to contact and coordinate with different welfare organisations and bodies in various sectors of public life.

He said this coordination was particularly important in the field of medical treatment and diagnosis for which agreements had been signed with such organisations.

Wasim said local government leadership was united. “I, the deputy mayor and district chairmen are performing their duties in a coordinated manner. There are no differences between us,” he categorically stated.

He said those who spread rumours about differences in the party ranks actually lived in fool’s paradise.

The mayor said it was totally wrong that MQM head Dr Farooq Sattar had raised questions about his performance, adding the party spokesman had also strongly refuted this ‘baseless’ story.

He said the topmost priority for the elected representatives was to serve the people. “I do not have time to pay attention to these rumours,” he added.

Wasim said that he was hundred percent satisfied with the performance of the local government leadership despite limited resources.

He said the Sindh government had taken over all such departments that provided revenue and had also made local government resources very limited by taking control of water board, SBCA and solid waste management.

Special childcare ward at ASH to be operational by year end

Meanwhile, Karachi mayor said the emergency unit of special childcare ward would be made operational at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) by the end of this year. “I hope that we will be talking about it proudly within next six months. 45 percent children can be saved by having a good emergency ward. I felt bad when visited ASH after becoming mayor and it would be a gift to the citizens if we could make it a better hospital,” Wasim added.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Monday for signing a MoU on child healthcare and setting up of special ward for children at the same hospital.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Chief Executive of Child Life Foundation Dr Ahsan signed the document whereas Municipal Commissioner Nasim Nawaz, Financial Advisor Asghar Abbas, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi, chairman health Abdus Samad, director general works Shahab Anwer were also present on the occasion.

The mayor also met with the doctors and paramedical staff and said he wanted to bring improvement in the performance of various sections of the hospital.

He said, “We all have to make joint efforts for this so that people could be provided with better healthcare facilities.”

Child life foundation chief executive on the occasion said daily one thousand children died due to the absence of emergency units for children at medical institutions, and about 45 percent of these children could be saved due to the better use of such facility.

He said only three emergency rooms were presently available in city’s government run hospitals and daily 4500 children required to be taken to emergency room.