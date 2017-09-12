KARACHI - On the fifth anniversary of Baldia factory fire incident on Monday, the worst industrial disaster in Pakistan’s history, the victims’ families and labour rights organisations paid tributes to 260 workers who were killed in the incident.

To mark the day, the Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association (AEFFAA) and National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) held a gathering outside the same ill-fated factory while the workers once again called upon the government to ensure health and safety standards at factories so that others do not meet the same fate.

The speakers at the gathering lamented that the state had not yet delivered justice to the victims and made a mockery of the blood of deceased workers by relieving the factory owners of charges.

They pointed out that there was no emergency exit at the factory and the only gate used for the movement was locked after the fire erupted.

They added that absence of fire alarms also led to increase in casualties.

Unfortunately, the government and the authorities did not learn any lesson from the incident and most of the factories were in the same condition like Ali Enterprises even today, they said.

Commenting on the Sindh government’s announcement to commemorate September 11 as health and safety day, they said that until reforms were made to make factories better and secure workplaces, nothing could improve.

They said that international and local manufacturers were directly responsible for accidents in factories, and government and the authorities helped them evade responsibilities.

All of them were responsible for violating the labour laws and putting the lives of workers at risk for monetary benefits, they commented, adding that workers had been stripped off their rights and were being used as modern slaves.

The speakers said that majority of factory owners did not allow workers to form unions, forced them to work beyond eight hours shift; did not issue them contract letters nor register them with the social security and pension institutions.

The AEFFAA representatives said that the German company, KiK, which procured most products made at the ill-fated factory, had paid $5.15 million to the International Labor Organization after reaching an agreement with Industrial Global Union and Clean Clothes Campaign in Geneva last year.

They criticised and rejected the ILO proposal to pay them the compensation in instalments as low as Rs2,800 ($27) a month. They said that it was a conspiracy to create division among victims and they would not succumb to it.

Describing the ordeal faced by the victim families, they said that most parents were without any support in this age after the EOBI stopped paying them pension on behalf of their children. They asked the government what the parents should do now.

They demanded that the ILO should pay the victims lump sum; the EOBI must issue parents the pension for their whole life, a workers training centre should be built at the site of the factory, proper mechanism of labour inspection at factories must be implemented, gratuity and group insurances cases pending with commissioner must be decided immediately, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, real estate developer Malik Riaz and Sindh government must fulfil the promises they had made to the victims.

Those who spoke to the workers included AEFFAA vice chairperson Saeeda Khatoon, NTUF deputy general secretary Nasir Mansoor, AEFFAA general secretary Abdul Aziz, NTUF president Rafiq Baloch Home Based Women Workers Federation general secretary Zehra Khan, NTUF Sindh president Gul Rehman, NTUF Sindh general secretary Riaz Abbasi, Mushtaq Ali Shan and others.