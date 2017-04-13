SHIKARPUR - Members of All Pakistan Clerk Association [APCA] Shikarpur took out a mammoth rally from APCA’s district office to Shikarpur Press Club in favour of their demands on Wednesday.

The rally was led by Amanullah Shah, Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Shafiq Ahmed Memon, Mujahid Hussain Langha and others.

The participants demanded the higher authorities to upgrade 30 of their colleagues, including computer operators and laboratory assistants besides granting them utility allowance, time scale, quota and increasing their monthly salary by 100 percent keeping in view the price hike.

Addressing on the occasion, leaders including Tariq Daudpoto, Muhammad Aslam Shedi, Shafique Ahmed Sheikh, Nazeer Hussain Shah, Shafique Ahmed Memon and others said that the government did not seem sincere to resolve the issues being faced by government employees.

The protesters also demanded the Sindh government to take notice of the issue and approve the charter of demands; otherwise they would be forced to extend their protest across the province.

On the other hand, APCA Jacobabad chapter also took out a rally in favour of its demands and staged a protest demonstration in front of Jacobabad Press Club. It should be mentioned here that APCA leaders have been continuing their protests for a long time now in favour of their demands.