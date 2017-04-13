KARACHI - Five people, including a mother and her two children, lost their lives in a road accident on Wednesday.

The tragedy took place on ICI brigade hours after the victims’ visit to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton where they had gone to pay their respects.

Following the accident, volunteers from different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital for autopsies and medical treatment.

Extra contingents of law enforcers also reached the site and inquired about the incident.

Police officials said that the accident took place when a speeding truck hit a Suzuki pick-up, a car and a motorcycle on ICI Brigade and turned turtle.

Police officials, quoting the investigators said that the truck driver was taking the turn in a speed but could not maintain the balance and after hitting the vehicles, turned upside down, killing and injuring the people.

Police officials confirmed that total five people had lost their lives while six others were also wounded.

The deceased mother and her two children, travelling on a Suzuki pick-up, were identified as 35-year-old Farzana, wife of Shafiq, her minor daughter, two-year-old Amina and a 12-year-old son Munab.

Another deceased was identified as 65-year-old Naseem, son of Akhtar while the fifth deceased is yet to be identified. The injured include Adil, Abdur Rehman, Munnawar, Zobia and Omar. Later the bodies were transported to their hometown for burial while the injured persons remain admitted at a hospital where the doctors have termed their condition out of danger. The truck driver, responsible for the accident, however, managed to escape after the accident. Police have also impounded the trailer.

Police officials said that they were also looking for the driver. However, a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja has also taken notice of the incident and sought report from the District South police chief DIG Azad Khan and DIG traffic.